Packers' 6 Biggest Priorities After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
5. Find out how to keep Eric Stokes progressing
A first-round pick out of Georgia in 2021, Eric Stokes entered the NFL with a lot of promise. Not only did he hold his own against some of the best wide receivers in the nation while playing for the Bulldogs but he showed off some impressive ability during his Pro Day – including a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash.
While speed is important, the 40-yard dash is often overvalued. However, Stokes plays a position where straight-line speed can be vital. Having the ability to catch up if you ever find yourself chasing a wideout can be a difference-maker for a defensive back, and Stokes had that in spades.
As a rookie, Stokes was impressive with 14 starts in 16 games played. He had 55 tackles, 14 pass defenses, and one interception. He was able to hold receivers he covered to a completion percentage of just 49.5 that season but since then, things have gone downhill for Stokes.
Injuries cost him a lot of time as he's been on the field for 12 games over the past two years. He hasn't seen as many targets but gave up completions on 80 percent of his targets in 2022 (20-of-25) and 75 percent in 2023 (6-of-8). Even worse, he was credited with surrendering three touchdowns on those eight targets last year.
Green Bay elected not to pick up the fifth year in his rookie contract, making this a contract year for Stokes. While we're still early in the offseason, early indications have him on the right path as he aims to return to his 2021 form. The Packers have talent in the secondary but it all works better if Stokes can develop into a decent No. 2 across from Jaire Alexander. That's why they have to do whatever they can to keep him on track.