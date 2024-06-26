Packers 53-Man Roster Prediction Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
Cornerbacks - 5 (48/53)
- Jaire Alexander
- Eric Stokes
- Keisean Nixon
- Carrington Valentine
- Corey Ballentine
To say the Packers’ inactivity in terms of upgrading the cornerback position in 2024 was surprising would be an understatement. The Packers declined Eric Stokes’s 5th-year option and ultimately didn’t draft anyone at cornerback until the 7th round (Kalen King) who isn’t even on the final roster here. They are putting their trust in some guys who got opportunities last year in the wake of Stokes’s latest injury as well as some players who are trusted by Rich Bisaccia for their special teams abilities.
I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see the Packers go out and look for upgrades via trade or the waiver wire if they can create roster spots elsewhere. Kalen King is going to need to have a great preseason on special teams to steal a roster spot from someone else.
Safety - 5 (53/53)
- Xavier McKinney
- Javon Bullard
- Evan Williams
- Kitan Oladapo
- Anthony Johnson Jr.
The Packers made some necessary and big-time upgrades to the safety position in the 2024 offseason, starting with their biggest free agency investment – Xavier McKinney. The former Giants second-round pick is going to come in and make a substantial impact right away, along with former Georgia star Javon Bullard, one of the Packers’ second-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With those two guys starting, the team has immediately upgraded over last year’s unit which has been pretty much completely overhauled. The Packers drafted three safeties and I think we’ll see all three of them (Bullard, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo) make the roster and be active on gamedays. One of them is going to have to beat out Anthony Johnson, who actually started some last year and got to play a little special teams as well.
