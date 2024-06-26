Packers 53-Man Roster Prediction Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
Edge Defenders - 5 (37/53)
- Rashan Gary
- Preston Smith
- Lukas Van Ness
- Kingsley Enagbare
- Brenton Cox Jr.
The other part of the Packers’ productive defensive front is this edge defender group, led by Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. Both Gary and Smith are models of consistency when it comes to sacks, pressures, QB hits, and hurries. They finished 1st and 2nd on the team last year with 9.0 and 8.0 sacks respectively, and each of them eclipsed 20 quarterback hits on the year.
The Packers didn’t put Lukas Van Ness out there a ton in 2023 (365 total snaps) but he still finished with 4.0 sacks and 10 QB hits, the 5th-best marks on the entire team.
You expect the role of Van Ness to grow this coming season along with the return of both Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. The Packers have the ability to bring pass rush in waves.
Linebackers - 6 (43/53)
- Quay Walker
- Edgerrin Cooper
- Ty'Ron Hopper
- Isaiah McDuffie
- Eric Wilson
- Kristian Welch
When it comes to constructing this overall Packers roster, one of the areas that is going to look more different than just about any other is the linebacker position. Quay Walker – the team’s leading tackler by far despite only playing 14 games – returns as the leader of the group but he’s got some new help. The Packers used Day 2 picks on both Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper who could both end up in the starting lineup of Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 base defense.
Because they run a 4-3 base defense, it’s reasonable to expect the Packers to keep six guys at this position. Players like Eric Wilson, Isaiah McDuffie, and Kristian Welch are going to have to provide depth but also bring it on special teams (like they did last year with over 200 snaps each).
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia isn’t going to complain about having those guys back.