Packers 53-Man Roster Prediction Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
Offensive Line - 9 (27/53)
- Rasheed Walker
- Elgton Jenkins
- Josh Myers
- Jordan Morgan
- Zach Tom
- Andre Dillard
- Sean Rhyan
- Travis Glover
- Jacob Monk
We knew there was going to be an emphasis on reshaping the offensive line for the Packers in 2024, but they really went hard after some upgrades. The most obvious was letting starting right guard Jon Runyan Jr. go in free agency (New York Giants) and adding former Arizona starter Jordan Morgan in the first round of the NFL Draft. The addition of Jordan Morgan hasn’t gone according to plan just yet, but the Packers obviously love his talent and versatility and eventually envision him being in their starting five somewhere.
Beyond the addition of Jordan Morgan, the Packers added former first-round pick Andre Dillard who could be a nice swing option and project for Adam Stenavich to work with. They went in the later rounds of the NFL Draft and added Jacob Monk (5th round) and Travis Glover (6th round) as some young guys with versatility and upside.
With the NFL’s new kickoff return rules, you might even start to see these backup offensive linemen making a major impact on special teams as well.
Defensive Line - 5 (32/53)
- Kenny Clark
- Devonte Wyatt
- Karl Brooks
- TJ Slaton
- Colby Wooden
When it comes to the overall defensive front, the Green Bay Packers are one of the toughest teams in the NFL. Kenny Clark is one of the most underrated players in the league – regardless of position – and the Packers have some really nice pieces in Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks. Each of those three guys had six or more TFL last season and at least four sacks. There’s some nice depth on the defensive front, but nothing absolutely crazy.
The key is that the Packers just get great contributions from all of the guys listed here in somewhat limited snaps. They help keep each other fresh and productive. It will be fascinating to see how new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley utilizes each of them.