Packers 53-Man Roster Prediction Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
Wide receivers - 6 (15/53)
- Christian Watson
- Romeo Doubs
- Jayden Reed
- Dontayvion Wicks
- Bo Melton
- Malik Heath
The 2024 season marks year three for Christian Watson, who has had a couple of up-and-down seasons for the Packers to start off his NFL career. There has obviously been a lot of good from Watson – he has more touchdown catches than any other receiver to come into the league in 2022 (12) – but there have also been some concerns in the form of injuries and lack of availability. If he can emerge as a consistent WR1, this can be the best receiver room in the league.
It’s going to be tough to leave any of these six players off of a final roster projection, which is bad news for players like Grant DuBose, Samori Toure, and anyone else competing for a roster spot. Every single one of the guys listed here contributed in a big way last year, and the crazy thing is that Bo Melton was the first one of them all to hit 100 yards receiving in a game. This depth is off the charts.
Tight Ends - 3 (18/53)
- Luke Musgrave
- Tucker Kraft
- Tyler Davis
The Green Bay Packers seem to like doubling up in the NFL Draft at certain positions even when it may not be necessary, but using two really high picks on tight ends last year was a necessity. This team went from having one of the least interesting groups of tight ends in the league to having a duo that could end up being better than pretty much anyone else’s.
The question with both Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft is – can they stay healthy?
Injuries happen all over the NFL, obviously, but Musgrave and Kraft have historically struggled in that category. There’s just no denying the talent that they have when they’re on the field, especially together. They combined for 65 receptions and over 700 yards receiving last year as rookies.