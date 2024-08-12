Dairyland Express
Packers 53-Man Roster and Depth Chart Predictions After Preseason Week 1

Here is a prediction of the Green Bay Packers' depth chart following their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

By Brian Sampson

Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns / Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages
Depth Chart

With the depth chart section coming after the 53-man roster prediction, I will only include players who are projected to make the final roster (and a couple of exceptions who could make a strong push to make the team).

  • Quarterback: 1. Jordan Love 2. Sean Clifford
  • Running Back: 1. Josh Jacobs 2. AJ Dillon 3. MarShawn Lloyd 4. Emmanuel Wilson
  • Wide Receiver: 1. Romeo Doubs 2. Christian Watson 3. Jayden Reed 4. Dontayvion Wicks 5. Malik Heath 6. Grant DuBose 7. Bo Melton
  • Tight end: 1. Luke Musgrave 2. Tucker Kraft 3. Tyler Davis 4. Ben Sims
  • Left Tackle: 1. Rasheed Walker 2. Andre Dillard 3. Kadeem Telfort 4. Caleb Jones
  • Left Guard: 1. Elgton Jenkins 2. Royce Newman
  • Center: 1. Josh Myers 2. Jacob Monk
  • Right Guard: 1. Jordan Morgan 2. Sean Rhyan
  • Right Tackle: 1. Zach Tom 2. Dillard 3. Telfort 4. Jones
  • Defensive End: 1. Rashan Gary 2. Preston Smith 3. Lukas Van Ness 4. Kingsley Enagbare 5. Brenton Cox Jr.
  • Defensive Tackle: 1. Kenny Clark 2. TJ Slaton 3. Devonte Wyatt 4. Karl Brooks 5. Colby Wooden
  • Linebacker: 1. Quay Walker 2. Isaiah McDuffie 3. Eric Wilson 4. Edgerrin Cooper 5. Ty'ron Hopper
  • Cornerback: 1. Jaire Alexander 2. Eric Stokes 3. Keisean Nixon 4. Carrington Valentine 5. Kalen King 6. Corey Ballentine
  • Safety: 1. Xavier McKinney 2. Javon Bullard 3. Evan Williams 4. Anthony Johnson Jr. 5. Kitan Oladapo

Offensive Starters: 3 WR, 1 TE Base Set

  • QB: Love

    • RB: Jacobs

    WR: Doubs

    WR: Watson

    Slot WR: Reed

    TE: Musgrave

    LT: Walker

    LG: Jenkins

    C: Myers

    RG: Morgan

    RT: Tom

Defensive Starters: Base 4-3

  • LDE: Smith

    • LDT: Slaton

    RDT: Clark

    RDE: Gary

    WLB: Walker

    MLB: Wilson

    SLB: McDuffie

    LCB: Alexander

    SS: Bullard

    FS: McKinney

    RCB: Stokes

Defensive Starters: Nickel 4-2-5

  • LDE: Smith

    • LDT: Slaton

    RDT: Clark

    RDE: Gary

    LB: Walker

    LB: McDuffie

    LCB: Alexander

    Slot CB: Nixon

    SS: Bullard

    FS: McKinney

    RCB: Stokes

Specialists

  • K: Joseph

    • P: Whelan

    LS: Orzech

