Packers 53-Man Roster and Depth Chart Predictions After Preseason Week 1
Here is a prediction of the Green Bay Packers' depth chart following their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.
Depth Chart
With the depth chart section coming after the 53-man roster prediction, I will only include players who are projected to make the final roster (and a couple of exceptions who could make a strong push to make the team).
- Quarterback: 1. Jordan Love 2. Sean Clifford
- Running Back: 1. Josh Jacobs 2. AJ Dillon 3. MarShawn Lloyd 4. Emmanuel Wilson
- Wide Receiver: 1. Romeo Doubs 2. Christian Watson 3. Jayden Reed 4. Dontayvion Wicks 5. Malik Heath 6. Grant DuBose 7. Bo Melton
- Tight end: 1. Luke Musgrave 2. Tucker Kraft 3. Tyler Davis 4. Ben Sims
- Left Tackle: 1. Rasheed Walker 2. Andre Dillard 3. Kadeem Telfort 4. Caleb Jones
- Left Guard: 1. Elgton Jenkins 2. Royce Newman
- Center: 1. Josh Myers 2. Jacob Monk
- Right Guard: 1. Jordan Morgan 2. Sean Rhyan
- Right Tackle: 1. Zach Tom 2. Dillard 3. Telfort 4. Jones
- Defensive End: 1. Rashan Gary 2. Preston Smith 3. Lukas Van Ness 4. Kingsley Enagbare 5. Brenton Cox Jr.
- Defensive Tackle: 1. Kenny Clark 2. TJ Slaton 3. Devonte Wyatt 4. Karl Brooks 5. Colby Wooden
- Linebacker: 1. Quay Walker 2. Isaiah McDuffie 3. Eric Wilson 4. Edgerrin Cooper 5. Ty'ron Hopper
- Cornerback: 1. Jaire Alexander 2. Eric Stokes 3. Keisean Nixon 4. Carrington Valentine 5. Kalen King 6. Corey Ballentine
- Safety: 1. Xavier McKinney 2. Javon Bullard 3. Evan Williams 4. Anthony Johnson Jr. 5. Kitan Oladapo
Offensive Starters: 3 WR, 1 TE Base Set
- QB: Love
RB: Jacobs
WR: Doubs
WR: Watson
Slot WR: Reed
TE: Musgrave
LT: Walker
LG: Jenkins
C: Myers
RG: Morgan
RT: Tom
Defensive Starters: Base 4-3
- LDE: Smith
LDT: Slaton
RDT: Clark
RDE: Gary
WLB: Walker
MLB: Wilson
SLB: McDuffie
LCB: Alexander
SS: Bullard
FS: McKinney
RCB: Stokes
Defensive Starters: Nickel 4-2-5
- LDE: Smith
LDT: Slaton
RDT: Clark
RDE: Gary
LB: Walker
LB: McDuffie
LCB: Alexander
Slot CB: Nixon
SS: Bullard
FS: McKinney
RCB: Stokes
Specialists
- K: Joseph
P: Whelan
LS: Orzech