Packers’ 2024 Draft Cap Unveiled Before Event
The new Green Bay Packers draft hats have been released and they are looking good.
By Cem Yolbulan
Now that the free agency craze is officially over, it's time teams start shifting their focus to the 2024 NFL Draft.
This includes the Green Bay Packers. With a total of 11 picks in the draft, five of them in the top 100, the Packers will surely be one of the most talked about teams at the Draft.
Scheduled to take place between April 25 and 27, the NFL Draft will give all 32 teams their last shot before next season to significantly improve their roster ahead. Yes, there will be another round of cuts, more free agent signings, and trades, but those are less likely to move the needle compared to nailing an early-round draft pick.
One of the modern traditions associated with the NFL Draft is the release of New Era fitted hats specifically designed for the occasion. The annual merchandise drop took place earlier on Monday, and the Packers' draft hats are worth a second look.
Packers Official NFL Draft Hats Released
The hats allow fans to share the hope and optimism they feel toward the new NFL season as their teams bring in new talent to take them to the next step.
Green Bay will need all the help they can get from their draft picks this season as they attempt to close the gap between them and the Detroit Lions. The Packers are currently second place in odds (+210) of winning the NFC North next season.
