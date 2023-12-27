Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
9 of 10
2. Jayden Reed (23)
I went back and forth with the placement of Watson, Wicks and Reed. Ultimately, it's possible to swap any of their positions and make a strong case.
As for Reed, it's clear the coaching staff values what they have in him. When healthy, LaFleur finds creative ways to get him involved. Reed not only has 54 receptions for 592 yards and six touchdowns, but he also has 119 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
He's explosive in the open field, prompting the coaching staff to get the rock in his hands as much as possible. It doesn't matter so much where you rank these three receivers, but the best part is that they all complement each other on the football field.