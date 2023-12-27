Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
8 of 10
3. Dontayvion Wicks (22)
The youngest player on this list, Dontayvion Wicks has exploded out of nowhere to become a staple in the Packers' offense. Head coach Matt LaFleur has featured him increasingly as the season has progressed, a sign of what the future holds.
He has 33 receptions for 520 yards and two touchdowns on the season. However, he's come into his own over the last month or so and is becoming a featured component of the offense. LaFleur has found ways to get him involved in the offense early and often. Even when the play isn't dialed up for him, he knows how to get open consistently.