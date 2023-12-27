Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
4. Christian Watson (24)
Christian Watson's pure athletic ability demand that he's higher on this list. He possesses elite size (6-foot-5 and 208 pounds) and straight-line speed (4.36-second 40-yard dash), and has playmaker written all over him.
Unfortunately, availability is the best ability. He's continuously battling hamstring injuries and has only played in 23 of a possible 32 games during his NFL career. These hamstrings didn't just pop up in the pros, as he struggled with them during his collegiate career.
When Watson's on the field, there's no denying his exceptional ability. Yes, he has work to do with his hands, but he has no problem getting open. In those 23 games, he has 69 receptions for 1033 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 91 yards and two tuddies on the ground. If he can stay healthy, he'll make this list look silly.