Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
5. Zach Tom (24)
After finishing the 2022 season as the starting right tackle, Tom was locked into a starting entering the season. The only question seemed to be whether it would be at right tackle again or at center. However, a battle between Tom and Josh Myers never materialized and Tom has held down the right tackle spot all season long.
It hasn't been perfect, but the second-year pro has shown he belongs. Out of 84 qualified offensive tackles, PFF has him graded as the 15th-best. That's a great position to be in and is the start of what could be a long run holidng down the gig.