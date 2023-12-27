Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
6. Lukas Van Ness (22)
It's been a slow start for Lukas Van Ness, the Packers 2023 first-round selection. He's been buried on the depth chart behind Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and Kinglsey Enagbare. The first two were expected, but the third one has been a bit of a surprise.
Green Bay has always planned to bring Van Ness along slowly like they did with Gary (and that worked out pretty well for them). Heck, Van Ness's raw production (three sacks and 28 combined tackles) is even better than Gary's rookie year. However, the former hasn't flashed nearly as much and has a lot of work to do to live up to his draft status.