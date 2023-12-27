Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
7. Luke Musgrave (23)
Musgrave's athleticism earns him the nod over Kraft, but it's a close competition that could go either way in the future.
Musgrave often looks like a fawn learning how to walk. This season, he's had multiple moments where he seemingly tripped over his own feet after getting wide open in the open field. If he ever learns to keep his feet, the sky is the limit.
At 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds with a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, he's a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries and linebackers. He's too big for corners or safeties to cover and too fast for linebackers. We've seen some big moments from him as a result, and there should be plenty more to come.