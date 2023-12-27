Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
8. Tucker Kraft (23)
Kraft is interchangeable with the next guy on this list, as I'm not sure how the future will play out. Buried on the depth chart behind Luke Musgrave to begin the season, he's taken full advantage of Musgrave's unfortunate injury and is showing why Green Bay doubled down at the position on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kraft may not have the athletic talent Musgrave has, but he may be a better fit for what the Packers want out of their tight end positions. He's a solid blocker and is crafty (pun intended) with the rock in his hands. He can make defenders miss and is a weapon in the open field. Entering Week 17, he has 22 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns.