Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
2 of 10
9. Romeo Doubs (23)
I'll admit that I didn't quite know where to put Romeo Doubs on this list. He ranks first on the Packers in receptions (56), receiving yards (646), and receiving touchdowns (eight). And he's only in his second season at 23 years old.
However, it doesn't feel like he has the same gear the other receivers on the Packers' roster have (spoiler alert: all of whom are yet to come on this list). He's a dependable safety valve whose best trait this season has been his durability--he and Tucker Kraft are the only two skill players who have appeared in all 15 games. That's good for now, as Green Bay develops their other players, but I think he'll fall down the pecking order as time passes.