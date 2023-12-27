Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
1. Jordan Love (25)
As Jordan Love goes, so will the Green Bay Packers. He's the key to their ignition.
Love has had his highs and lows this season, and hasn't been nearly as consistent as fans hoped. However, he's flashed the ability to become a legitimate starting quarterback in the NFL. Now he just has to do it more routinely.
Love has steadily improved his play over the last two months of 2023. On the season, he's completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3587 yards, 30 total touchdowns (27 passing and three rushing) and 11 interceptions. It sure looks like he'll be the quarterback of the future.