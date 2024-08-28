Packer Who Was Cut Could Already Get Key Role Back After Re-Signing
By Cem Yolbulan
There was intense competition in Green Bay for the QB2 role behind Jordan Love all training camp and preseason. 2023 draft pick Sean Clifford and recent seventh-rounder Michael Pratt were competing to land the job ahead of the new season but neither did enough to convince GM Brian Gutekunst or head coach Matt LaFleur.
So, the Packers traded for Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans right before the roster cutdown deadline. Then, they released both Clifford and Pratt, giving the QB2 job to Willis. However, the Packers weren't ready to give up on Clifford as they immediately signed him back to the practice squad on Wednesday.
LaFleur made his first remarks after this decision. According to Packers insider Tom Silverstein, LaFleur said he wouldn't hesitate to use Clifford as the primary backup if Willis isn't ready.
Packers News: Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur Still Believes in Sean Clifford
This doesn't necessarily instill confidence in Packers fans. The Week 1 matchup against the Eagles in Brazil is nine days away and this suggests that there is a possibility Willis will not be ready. This means that there is a chance Clifford is elevated to the active roster and is the QB2 heading into the season.
Obviously, Packers fans hope that it will not come down to that. Love didn't miss a game last season and hopefully, that will be the case once again. However, the fact that his backup situation is still uncertain doesn't make you feel great this close to the start of the season.
Willis hasn't shown much in his first two seasons in the NFL. But he had an impressive preseason with the Titans where he was making his case to be the QB2 behind Will Levis. If he can sustain his much-improved play in Green Bay, he will continue to have the inside track for the role.