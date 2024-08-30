One Big Packers Question At Each Position After Roster Cutdowns
Linebackers: Can the Rookies Earn Playing Time?
Quay Walker is locked in as the Packers' linebacker centerpiece, but who lines up next to him in various formations remains a bit of a puzzle.
This offseason, the Packers invested two draft picks—Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'ron Hopper—to bolster their linebacker corps. The hope was that these rookies would quickly acclimate and push for significant snaps alongside Walker. Unfortunately, neither has fully risen to the occasion thus far. Instead, it’s been the veterans, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson, who have stepped up to play alongside Walker.
The Packers are undoubtedly hoping their rookies can find their footing sooner rather than later. If Cooper and Hopper can develop quickly, it would give the defense more flexibility and depth at a position that often flies under the radar but is crucial for maintaining balance, especially against modern, versatile offenses. Whether the rookies can close the gap and earn playing time will be something to watch closely as the season progresses.
Secondary: Who Will Play in the Slot?
The Packers’ secondary is gearing up for what could be a standout year, especially following an offseason overhaul at the safety position. Xavier McKinney, the team’s prized free-agent acquisition, is set to anchor the backend, with rookies Javon Bullard and/or Evan Williams likely lining up next to him.
Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes are expected to hold down the outside cornerback spots, while Keisean Nixon is penciled in as the starter in the slot. But there’s an intriguing twist in this secondary storyline: Bullard has shown a knack for making plays from the slot, and he could challenge Nixon for snaps as the season wears on.
The idea of deploying three safeties on the field at once—especially with Bullard in a hybrid slot role—adds another layer of versatility to this defense. It’s a strategy that could pay dividends against pass-heavy offenses, and it will be fascinating to see how Hafley mixes and matches his personnel to keep opposing quarterbacks guessing.
Special Teams: Do They Have a Kicker?
The Packers' search for a reliable kicker has been nothing short of a saga. They’ve cycled through six kickers since the start of the offseason, as they tried to find a solution to their post-Mason Crosby woes.
After eventually parting ways with both Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph, the Packers have turned to undrafted free agent Brayden Narveson, whom they claimed from the Titans. Narveson now appears to be the front-runner to handle kicking duties in Week 1.
But the question remains: Can Narveson finally put an end to the Packers' kicking carousel? Special teams have been a thorn in Green Bay's side for years, and stabilizing the kicker position is crucial if they hope to avoid costly miscues in close games. All eyes will be on Narveson to see if he can bring some much-needed consistency to the Packers’ special teams unit.
