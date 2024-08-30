One Big Packers Question At Each Position After Roster Cutdowns
Offensive Line: Who Will Start at Right Guard?
When everyone’s healthy, the Packers’ offensive line looks like a solid, cohesive unit: Rasheed Walker holding down left tackle, Elgton Jenkins as the reliable left guard, Josh Myers anchoring at center, Jordan Morgan stepping in at right guard, and Zach Tom locking down the right tackle spot.
Unfortunately, the offensive line is one of the most grueling, injury-prone positions in the NFL, and the Packers are already feeling that pressure. Rookie Jordan Morgan, the team’s first-round pick, was slated to start at right guard but has been sidelined with various injuries. The door is now open for Sean Rhyan to stake his claim.
Rhyan, who found himself in a rotation with Jon Runyan Jr. as last season wore on, could be in line for a similar role this year, especially if Morgan’s health remains an issue.
The Packers have to hope they can find some stability at this position, but the reality is that this battle may be ongoing throughout the season. It’s one of those situations that could have ripple effects across the entire offense, particularly in pass protection and the run game. How this competition plays out could be critical to the Packers’ offensive success.
Defensive Line: Can They Generate Natural Pressure?
On the defensive side, the Packers’ big men up front are chomping at the bit, eager to unleash their full potential under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who’s given them the green light to hunt quarterbacks.
On paper, this defensive line boasts a lot of talent. Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, and Preston Smith are the headliners, each with the ability to wreak havoc in the backfield. Meanwhile, young guns like Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt, and TJ Slaton are primed to take the next steps in their development. The potential is there for this group to be a game-changing force.
They’ve shown constant dominance in training camp and preseason, but the real test comes when the regular season kicks off. The question is whether this unit can consistently generate natural pressure without the need for exotic blitzes or schemed-up pressures. If they can carry their preseason momentum into the games that count, it could transform the Packers’ defense from good to elite.