One Big Packers Question At Each Position After Roster Cutdowns
Running Back: When Will MarShawn Lloyd Return?
The Packers’ running back room was thrown into disarray on roster cutdown day, leaving more questions than answers as the season opener looms.
Josh Jacobs is firmly entrenched as the starter, but what was once a heated battle between AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd for the backup role has turned into an injury-riddled mystery. Both Dillon and Lloyd had been sidelined for the last couple of weeks with injuries—Lloyd nursing a hamstring issue that was initially thought to be the more serious concern.
However, Dillon’s situation took a surprising turn. What was first believed to be a manageable stinger—his second in less than a year—proved severe enough to land him on season-ending Injured Reserve on Tuesday. The possibility of an injury settlement and subsequent waiver looms for Dillon, signaling that his time in Green Bay may have come to an abrupt end.
Now, the focus shifts to Lloyd, who was once again absent from practice on Wednesday. The question on everyone’s mind: When will he be ready to return? The Packers are suddenly thin at running back, and with Lloyd’s status still up in the air, there’s no clear answer as to who will spell Jacobs when he needs a breather.
Emanuel Wilson remains as the third running back, and while he’s shown flashes of being a serviceable option, there’s still work to be done before he can be trusted with significant snaps. Green Bay might also get creative, mixing in some receivers in the backfield to keep defenses guessing.
Head coach Matt LaFleur has always favored keeping his running backs fresh for the long haul, so don’t expect Jacobs to carry an excessive load in Week 1, regardless of who is behind him on the depth chart. But as the Packers prepare for the season, the urgency to get Lloyd back on the field—or to find another reliable option—continues to grow. The uncertainty surrounding Lloyd’s return could be a critical storyline as Green Bay navigates the early part of their schedule.