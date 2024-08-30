One Big Packers Question At Each Position After Roster Cutdowns
The Green Bay Packers navigated through roster cuts on Tuesday, setting their 53-man squad and returning to practice on Wednesday. But the work is far from over.
As the team prepares for its Week 1 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, lingering questions remain at several positions. Here’s one critical question at each position that must be answered following roster cuts.
Quarterback: Who Will Win the Backup Job?
At least the Packers have clarity at the top with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback—because beyond that, things get murky fast.
Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt spent the preseason battling for the backup spot, only to see both players waived on Tuesday. The day before, Green Bay made a move that added another wrinkle to the situation, trading a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Malik Willis.
Willis, a raw talent with untapped potential, now sits as the primary backup on the 53-man roster. But Clifford, who was brought back on the practice squad after clearing waivers, isn’t out of the picture just yet (Pratt, meanwhile, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad).
This doesn’t mean the backup battle is over. Willis still has much to prove, particularly as a player whose talent has yet to fully translate on the field. It’s likely that Clifford will be elevated for Week 1, serving as the de facto backup while Willis familiarizes himself with the playbook and works to earn the coaching staff’s trust.
But this situation is far from settled. In the event of a Love emergency, the Packers need a clear answer at QB2. Right now, that answer is still a mystery, and how this plays out could have significant implications for Green Bay’s season.