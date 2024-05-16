Notable Ex-Packer is Joining Aaron Jones on Vikings
Much like every other NFL team, the Green Bay Packers lost their fair share of players to free agency this offseason. One of the biggest names to leave Dairyland was none other than long-time starting running back Aaron Jones, who joined the rival Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal after being released by the Packers in March.
Now that we know the 2024 season schedule, Packers fans have likely already circled when their team will be facing Jones and the Vikings. However, it turns out that the 29-year-old RB won't be the only ex-Packer that Green Bay fans will see in those clashes.
Packers News: TE Robert Tonyan Joins Vikings
On Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings have officially signed former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan. The terms of the deal are currently unknown, however, it'll likely be a one-year 'prove yourself' deal given where we are in the offseason.
Tonyan made his way to the NFL when he joined the rival Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was released before his rookie year began, though, which allowed him to join Green Bay's practice squad for the final month of the season.
After back-to-back underwhelming campaigns with the Packers, Tonyan finally broke out in 2020. The former Indiana State pass-catcher oozed chemistry with Aaron Rodgers as he racked up 586 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 52 receptions with an 88.1% catch success rate.
Unfortunately, Tonyan failed to reach those heights in the following two seasons with the Packers, amassing 71 receptions for 674 yards and four TDs across 25 total games. After Green Bay decided not to re-sign him last offseason, the McHenry, IL native joined the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal and went on to post an 11-112-0 stat line in 17 appearances with six starts.
The Vikings already have T.J. Hockenson and former 2019 third-round pick Josh Oliver on their depth chart, meaning there's a decent chance that Tonyan is their TE3. He's an average pass-blocker, so I wouldn't be surprised if he's used in more of a blocking role than as a pass-catcher.
Packers fans won't have to wait long to see Tonyan and Jones back in Green Bay, though. The Packers are set to host the Vikings for a 1 p.m. ET clash at Lambeau Field in Week 4.
