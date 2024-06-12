New York Media Quickly Turning on Aaron Rodgers After Minicamp Absence
Packers fans are well-accustomed to how annoying Aaron Rodgers can be with his antics and Jets fans are starting to learn that the hard way.
Rodgers has opted to skip out on this week’s mandatory minicamp, and he isn’t giving anyone a specific reason as to why.
That’s not exactly encouraging to see from a 40-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles tear who recently criticized the team for a lack of dedication.
Some of the headlines are already pretty funny, and Packers fans will almost certainly have the chance to delight in more of them as the year goes on.
Rodgers Already Making Himself Look Dumb to Start '24 Season
The New York Post used the headline ‘Full of Hot Air’ while the New York Daily News went with ‘Call Him Aaron Dodgers.’
This is pretty benign stuff when it comes to New York media, but there’s a good chance it only gets worse.
Everything Rodgers says has the chance to be used against him and that’s already the case, with several media outlets using one of his own quotes to make him look dumb.
“Anything that doesn’t have anything to do with winning needs to be assessed,” Rodgers said back in his final press conference of last season back in January. “So anything in this building that we’re doing individually or collectively that has nothing to do with real winning needs to be assessed. . . . It’s not a half the time thing, it’s not a sometimes thing, it’s not a most of the time thing, it’s an every time thing. If you want to be a winning organization, and to put yourself in position to win championships and be competitive, everything that you do matters, and the bulls*** that has nothing to do with winning needs to get out of the building. So, that’ll be the focus moving forward.”
If Rodgers winds up revealing that his reason for missing minicamp was legitimate, that can explain away his absence. But it’s currently being reported that he ‘wants to be somewhere else away from football.’
And even though head coach Robert Saleh said there’s ‘no issue’ with his absence, there’s no world in which he’s going to make his QB1 look bad in June, even if he should.
This isn’t what Jets fans want to see from a leader who is preaching a commitment to winning – regardless of the fact that the regular season doesn't start for months.
At least it’s not your problem to worry about anymore.
