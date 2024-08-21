New NFL Rule Gives Packers Unique Option With MarShawn Lloyd
The Green Bay Packers might need to get creative with their roster decisions at running back as the preseason draws to a close.
With the Packers set to play their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the clock is ticking. By Tuesday, August 27th, they’ll need to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53 to meet NFL regulations.
In previous years, any player placed on Injured Reserve (IR) before the roster cutdown would be lost for the season. If a team wanted to designate an injured player for return later in the year, that player had to survive cutdown day before being placed on IR. However, a brand new rule change allows teams to place two players on IR before the cutdown and still have them eligible to return later in the season. This could be a crucial option for the Packers when it comes to MarShawn Lloyd.
Packers Have Unique Injured Reserve Opportunity With MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Jacobs is the new unquestioned starter at running back, having been signed in free agency to replace Aaron Jones. The expectation was for an intense battle between Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick, and AJ Dillon for the backup role. Unfortunately, that competition never fully materialized, as Lloyd has been sidelined by various injuries throughout training camp.
Currently, Lloyd is dealing with a hamstring injury sustained in the first preseason game, and his timeline for a return remains unclear. This uncertainty leaves the Packers in a tricky spot when deciding what to do with him.
If Lloyd’s return is further off than anticipated, the Packers could utilize one of their two pre-cutdown IR spots on him, allowing them to keep Jacobs, Dillon, and Emmanuel Wilson on the initial 53-man roster. Wilson has shown he can be a reliable third running back, capable of stepping in when needed.
By placing Lloyd on IR, he could be eligible to return after Week 4, giving him ample time to fully recover from his hamstring injury—a notoriously tricky ailment—rather than rushing back and risking re-injury. This strategy would also allow Lloyd to re-enter the competition for carries with Dillon once healthy.
The Packers will likely spend the next week closely monitoring Lloyd’s recovery. With no return to the practice field yet, it’s possible he could still be a ways away from playing. Only time will tell, but this is one option the Packers have to maintain flexibility with their final roster decisions.
More Green Bay Packers News: