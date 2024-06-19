Mike McCarthy May Give Ex-Packers Defender Another NFL Chance
Since the United Football League season ended, dozens of the league's players have fielded workout offers from various NFL franchises. The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the teams involved in the mix, having already signed cornerback Gareon Conley (DC Defenders) and linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. (St. Louis Battlehawks).
Time will tell if the likes of Conley and Harvey will be good enough to crack the 53-man roster once training camp opens next month. In the meantime, the latest reports surrounding America's Team suggest that Mike McCarthy isn't done dipping into the UFL well just yet and, this time, it's with someone who Packers fans are familiar with.
Packers News: Cowboys to Work Out DE Jonathan Garvin
On Wednesday, Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz revealed that the Cowboys are working out defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin, per UFL insider James Larsen.
After spending three seasons at the University of Miami, Garvin was selected in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers at the 2020 NFL Draft. The ex-Hurricane registered 17 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two broken-up passes across 38 games (1 start) before being waived by the Packers last offseason.
With his NFL dreams temporarily on hold, Garvin joined the Stallions ahead of the 2024 UFL season. The move ended up paying off for the 6-foot-4, 257-pound DL as he went on to tally 12 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 13.5 lost yards while helping Birmingham win its first-ever league championship.
Perhaps head coach Mike McCarthy has a soft spot for the ex-Packers defender after the former spent 19 years with the organization, which included winning Super Bowl XLV.
Nevertheless, it'll be interesting to see if Garvin impresses enough at his workout to earn a spot on the 90-man training camp roster. Although the Cowboys' front seven is set, it never hurts to have another reliable depth option — especially one who's only 24 years old and could have his best playing days ahead of him.
The Cowboys could use all the help they can get as they attempt to end their near-30-year championship drought next season. For now, America's Team is tied for the eighth-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+1600) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Meanwhile, the Packers aren't much further behind them at +1900 (10th).
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.