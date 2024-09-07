Matt LaFleur Provides Brutal Feedback For Packers After Week 1 Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers suffered a close loss against the Eagles in Week 1. Even though a lot of attention has rightfully been given to concerning Jordan Love injury at the end of the game, there are plenty of lessons the Packers have to take from the game. Fortunately for Packers fans, head coach Matt LaFleur wasn't shy about disclosing what those lessons were.
Calling it a sloppy game with a lot to clean up, LaFleur took a lot of responsibility for the loss. Saying that they did some "uncharacteristic things" as a staff, LaFleur was honest about his role in the disappointing performance.
Matt LaFleur Brutally Honest About Packers' Poor Week 1 Performance
The six-year head coach is correct in his assessment. It was an uncharacteristically mistake-prone game on all areas of the ball. The Packers committed 10 penalties, missed tackles, missed a field goal (who is surprised?), and struggled to take advantage of the red zone opportunities.
LaFleur highlighted the missed chances, saying that the offense got "destroyed" in the red zone, penalties playing a huge part in that. The Packers finished the game scoring one touchdown in four red zone opportunities. Defensively, he highlighted the underwhelming pass rush and struggling to slow down Saquon Barkley.
This is obviously Week 1 and this game was played in extraordinary circumstances. The field conditions were disastrous as players on both teams couldn't find their footing all game, slipping in inopportune situations. That certainly played a part in the overall sloppiness of the performance.
It will certainly get better for the Packers in the upcoming weeks but they first need to hear the good news from Jordan Love.