Matt LaFleur Makes First Comments on Packers' Backup QB Job for Week 1
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers completely reshuffled their quarterback room last week, cutting Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt and trading for former Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis.
Wilis is presumably the QB2 behind starter Jordan Love, but the Packers re-signed Clifford to the practice squad after roster cutdown day, so the job isn’t set in stone. As the Packers prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil this week, head coach Matt LaFleur gave up an update on the backup QB job on Sunday.
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, LaFleur said Willis and Clifford are taking QB2/scout team reps. LaFleur added that he’ll take the next week to decide who will be the backup QB for the regular season opener.
Nonetheless, if the Packers were to choose Clifford to be QB2 for Friday’s game, he would have to be elevated off the practice squad.
Green Bay wasn’t happy with Clifford’s performance in the preseason and training camp, hence he didn’t make the 53-man roster. However, Clifford does have a year of experience in LaFleur’s system, which could give him the upper hand to be the backup for Friday night.
However, the Packers believe in Willis’ skillset as a dual-threat quarterback, which could make him a better choice despite only being with the team for almost a week. The Packers hope that neither Willis nor Clifford will have to play in the season opener because that means Love got hurt or they are getting blown out.
Just as it was in the preseason and training camp, the backup quarterback job will be one of the few things to monitor as the Packers kick off the 2024 season.
