Longtime Packers Employee Gets Big Promotion Ahead of 2024 Season
With OTAs and minicamp in the rearview, the Green Bay Packers have about a month-long break before veterans report for the start of the preseason in late July. While this gives players one last stretch of rest before the year kicks into overdrive, the front office is still busy making moves behind the scenes to prepare for 2024.
In fact, that includes handing out a team-related promotion prior to training camp.
On Monday, Green Bay announced its hiring of Chris Kuehn as the team's new equipment manager. He's officially taking the baton from Chris "Red" Batty, who previously held that role for 30 years before retiring earlier this offseason.
Kuehn originally landed with the Packers in 2010 after being hired as an equipment locker room assistant under Batty. Ten years later, Kuehn received a promotion to equipment assistant, putting him on track to potentially Batty one day.
Admirably, Kuehn also lended his services to two semi-professional teams as well during a few recent offseasons, first working as an equipment assistant for the Salt Lake City Stallions of the AAF (2018-19) and then the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2019-20.
Kuehn has big shoes to fill after Batty's departure, but it's clear the Packers' organization believes he has what it takes to follow up someone who spent decades running the show on the equipment side. Considering Kuehn's wealth of experience in Green Bay, he seems like a great fit ensure a smooth transition to a new era.
