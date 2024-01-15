Kings Coach Goes on Hilarious Rant After Loss to Bucks
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks aren't necessarily playing the most inspiring basketball in the NBA, but they keep finding a way to win. They extended their winning streak to three and improved their record to an impressive 28-12 after a nail-biter 143-142 win over the Sacramento Kings in overtime. Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double performance and Damian Lillard's buzzer-beater were incredible, but Kings coach Mike Brown stole the show with a theatrical performance complaining about the referees.
In a back-and-forth game where defense was optional, the Milwaukee Bucks found a way to push their lead to 12 in the fourth quarter. This is when the reigning Coach of the Year took over. Irate after what he perceived to be a missed call, Brown jumped on the floor, close enough to almost take a charge on Bucks forward Pat Connaughton and the referee. Kings guard Malik Monk could barely calm him down.
This justifiably got him two technical fouls and an ejection. One could argue that this lit a fire under the Kings, who made a comeback to force the game to overtime. One could also argue, however, that those extra technical free throws cost the Kings the game.
Brown's ejection apparently gave him plenty of time to prepare for his post-game press conference. He spent his entire remarks criticizing the referees in a way that hasn't been done before. He took out a laptop and pointed out the calls that infuriated him during the game, gesturing about verticality and rim protection.
As funny as this rant was, officiating was certainly not the reason Sacramento lost. They had no answers for Milwaukee's offense, even though the Bucks were coming off a back-to-back and missing Khris Middleton.
