Keisean Nixon's Cryptic Tweet Sends Packers Fans Into a Frenzy
A cryptic tweet by Green Bay Packers player Keisean Nixon has stirred up emotions from fans.
The Green Bay Packers are heading into a season-defining game in Week 18. The potential ramifications of a loss in this contest could be massive as head coach Matt LaFleur ponders which players or coaches to part ways with in 2024.
That has led to some unease ahead of Sunday's kickoff, and a cryptic tweet from Packers cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon has only added to the anxiousness.
Nixon posted "LOL WOW..." out of the blue Wednesday morning. This kind of unclear message has stirred up strong emotions in nervous cheeseheads who are wondering what's going on.
Several commenters under Nixon's tweet asked if this was about defensive coordinator Joe Barry's job. This struggling defense, which Nixon is apart of, has Barry in the crosshairs of a possible firing this offseason.
Meanwhile, others wondered if this was an indication Nixon has been benched by the team. He hasn't impressed in the slot corner role, putting him on possibly uneasy footing ahead of free agency.
A few more think this is related to Player of the Week honors, which were announced right after Nixon's tweet. Despite Nixon posting a career-high 11 tackles and a half-sack in Week 17, Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson won defensive POTW, and ex-teammate Rasul Douglas earned the nod in the AFC. Nixon's comment could be in relation to Green Bay sending out Douglas at this year's trade deadline, which has worked out incredibly well for Buffalo.
The fact there's any number of explanations shows the tense situation around the Packers right now. Of course, a win on Sunday would help remedy the current anxiety. For now, though, all fans can do is wait until kickoff to know if this season will continue.