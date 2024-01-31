Keisean Nixon Appears to Announce Offseason Surgery in Twitter Post
The 26-year-old cornerback apparently underwent offseason surgery for an undisclosed injury.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers’ 2023 season ended a couple of weeks ago in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a disappointing finish for a Green Bay squad with an impressive win over the Cowboys during Super Wild Card weekend.
However, after playing 18 weeks of regular season and two weeks of playoff football, players need time to rest and get surgeries.
Green Bay Packers cornerback/special teams weapon Keisean Nixon is taking advantage of the downtime to get surgery. Nixon posted a picture on Twitter Wednesday with him and Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby in the hospital.
Crosby and Nixon look to be in good spirits, which is always good to see when heading into/finishing surgery.
Currently, we don’t know what Nixon got his procedure for. But Packers fans are hoping for a speedy recovery as the 26-year-old cornerback is one of their best DBs and outstanding on kick and punt returns.
Nixon had a career-high 80 combined tackles, six pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and an interception this season. He also averaged 26.1 yards per kick return in 2023, which was good for first in the NFL.
Packers fans would love to see Nixon back in the green and yellow for years to come, as he’s an unrestricted free agent in March. The 26-year-old defensive back is due for a pay raise after the season he had with the Pack.
More Packers news and rumors: