Just-Released Packers QB Quickly Signs With NFC Rival
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers completely overhauled their quarterback room ahead of Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline as they traded for former Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis and cut Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.
Clifford, who was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is reportedly joining Green Bay’s practice squad. Meanwhile, Pratt, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has found a new opportunity.
According to the Pewter Report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing the former Packers rookie quarterback to their practice squad. Pewter Report adds the Bucs were interested in Pratt as a late Day 3 pick in the draft.
Pratt competed with Clifford for the Packers QB2 job behind starter Jordan Love but didn’t show enough to take the spot. The former Tulane quarterback completed 23-of-35 passes (66.7%) for 178 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
In the Packers’ preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, Pratt played better than Clifford, completing 8-of-12 passes for 80 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Meanwhile, Clifford completed 6-of-14 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
That said, the Packers expecting a rookie quarterback who was drafted in the seventh round to win the backup job would’ve been an incredible challenge, no matter who he was competing against.
However, Pratt gets a fresh start in Tampa Bay, where he can continue to develop this season and maybe contend for the backup job next year behind Baker Mayfield.
