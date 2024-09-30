Josh Jacobs Responds to Packers Not Using Him as Expected
By Jovan Alford
When the Green Bay Packers signed star running back Josh Jacobs to a blockbuster four-year, $48 million contract in free agency, the expectation was he would be the bell cow in Green Bay’s offense.
That was the case for the veteran running back in Week 2 as he had 151 yards on 32 carries in a six-point win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, in the Packers’ other three games, Jacobs is averaging 13 carries per game.
In Sunday’s two-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Jacobs shockingly had nine carries for 51 yards. However, he contributed a little bit in the passing game with four receptions (six targets) for 27 yards.
Granted, the Packers were trying to come back from a 28-7 first-half deficit, which means they would have to throw the ball more. But the fact that Jacobs had only nine carries, is not what fans expected from the star running back.
After the game, Jacobs was asked for the Packers’ offense to be at its best, does he need to be hitting at least 15 carries per game?
"“I’m not going to say that. I would say, when things are going right, definitely 15 (carries in a game),” Jacobs said (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY). “Definitely when things are going right, but how the game played out, I understand the direction they wanted to go in. We were trying to make plays with a little bit of time. We were trying to climb back. So I understand that.”"- Packers RB Josh Jacobs
It’s clear Jacobs isn’t panicking about not getting touches, especially in Sunday’s game against the Vikings. However, he makes a good point about when the Packers’ offense is clicking, 15 carries should be the standard.
The only problem is that he’s only had 15 or more carries twice this season and Green Bay is 1-1. He had 14 carries in Week 3 against the Titans, where the Packers won 30-14.
The Packers will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams up next, who have a solid front four that will apply pressure to Jordan Love. Green Bay must give Jacobs the ball to help open up the passing game, which is now missing Christian Watson.
