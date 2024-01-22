Jordan Love Contract Extension Report Might Surprise Packers Fans
Jordan Love could be in line for a pay raise during the offseason
Quarterback Jordan Love came into the season with questions surrounding him. Love was replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as the new starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. The 2020 first-round pick grew immensely as the season went on and showcased he's the right guy to lead this team in the future.
Prior to the 2023 season, Love signed a one-year, $22.5 million contract extension through the 2024 campaign. He finished the year ranked seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159), ninth in QBR (62.1), and second in passing touchdowns (32). Additionally, he had nine games during the regular season with at least two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Love's stellar play carried over into the postseason. The Utah State product completed 67% of his throws for 466 passing yards with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions.
Love is definitely due for a raise, but the recent report may surprise some Packers fans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, The Packers are expected to make Love one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Even Packer fans didn't see this coming.
Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Russell Wilson are the top five paid quarterbacks in the NFL, with each signal-caller making at least $49M per year.
Love isn't eligible for an extension until May but Packers fans should expect a deal to be in the range of $45M-50M per season. That is the ballpark that the top quarterbacks received when they secured contract extensions.
The Packers are confident in their 25-year-old quarterback and the deal will be reflective of that.
In other Packers news: