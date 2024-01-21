Jordan Love Admits Harsh Truth After Game-Ending Interception
Jordan Love acknowledges his mistake that led to a game-sealing interception.
The Green Bay Packers 2023 season ended in disappointing fashion with a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
No one expected the young and emerging Packers to get this far in what many thought would a rebuilding year, which is in big part to the play of Jordan Love. The Utah State product excelled in his first year as starter, ranking seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159) and second in passing touchdowns (32).
His solid play carried over to the postseason, logging 466 passing yards with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite his good play, both interceptions came in the Divisional Round loss to the 49ers, including the game-sealing turnover with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
In a postgame interview with reporters, Love said he committed a "mortal sin."
"I don’t know if I had an opportunity to be able to run, maybe get out of bounds but, you know, force it across the middle late, which is a mortal sin and it cost us. So it’s something I’ll look at. That’s an area right there I’ll be able to look at, grow from, and get better in the future.”
Love was trying to make a big play with Green Bay on their heels but he ended up forcing a pass over the middle of the field. That's something quarterbacks avoid doing because of the likelihood it would result in a turnover.
Love saw that first hand, and now the 25-year-old will take this as a lesson in his young career.
