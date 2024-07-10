Jayson Tatum Throws Shade at Bucks After Title Win
It’s never easy to see one of your team’s best players get traded to a contender in the same conference, but it has to sting even more when you watch him win a championship.
Jayson Tatum rubbed salt in Milwaukee Bucks fans’ wounds on Wednesday on the Old Man And The Three Podcast, thanking Milwaukee for acquiring Jrue Holiday – thus giving Boston an easier path to a championship.
But Tatum is thanking the wrong team here. Let’s set the record straight.
Tatum: "I Can’t Believe Milwaukee Let This Happen"
“At first I was like, I can’t believe Milwaukee let this happen, so thanks to the Bucks,” Tatum said.
What did Milwaukee let happen exactly?
The Bucks traded Holiday to Portland as part of a three-team trade, including Phoenix, and acquired Damian Lillard on Sept. 27 last year.
I think we can all agree that when you have a chance to add a clutch-time superstar like Lillard, you take it.
Whatever happens to Holiday after that has little-to-nothing to do with the Bucks.
Of course, it just so happened that Holiday was sent to Boston four days later for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks, but that’s not the Bucks’ fault.
If pressed on this, Tatum would probably defend it by saying that Milwaukee initiated it by making Holiday available in the first place.
But it sounds an awful lot like he doesn’t know that Holiday was traded from Portland to Boston.
It’s a bit stunning for an NBA star not knowing how his teammate was acquired, but it doesn’t matter, seeing as the Celtics won the NBA Finals, and fact-checking isn’t going to change that.
At least Tatum had a legitimate reason for being excited about adding Holiday to the roster.
“Knowing that Jrue had championship DNA and I won a gold medal with him, I knew what kind of player and person that he was," Tatum said. "I knew he was going to make our team better, and we already got KP.
“And we already had a really good team, so, yeah, when we got Jrue, I was pretty confident about what we could accomplish.”
More Milwaukee Bucks Team News: