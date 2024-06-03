Jabari Parker Goes Viral After Emotional Interview on Overseas Experience
By Cem Yolbulan
Bucks fans will always remember Jabari Parker as one of the biggest "what if"s in franchise history. The second-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Parker was one of the most promising young players in the NBA. Milwaukee was hoping for the former Duke star to have a long and fruitful partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Parker got off to an excellent start in the league but two ACL tears in his left knee derailed his career.
Now 29 years old and after two serious injuries, Parker is still admirably playing at a high level, albeit not in the NBA. The power forward had a journeyman's career in the NBA after leaving the Bucks in 2018, playing for five teams in four seasons. At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, he signed with Euroleague powerhouse FC Barcelona for his first overseas experience.
Parker's season came to an end on Sunday when Barcelona lost to Real Madrid in the domestic league's semi-finals. After the game, the former Bucks star was very emotional in his interview.
Former Bucks Star Jabari Parker Emotional In His Post-Game Interview
When asked about what his first season overseas was like, Parker couldn't find his words. He started crying and had to end the interview.
FC Barcelona failed to make the Spanish League Finals or Euroleague Final Four. It was a failure of a season for them but individually, Parker had an excellent season. He was healthy the entire year, played in 66 games and showed that he still has the athleticism and the scoring punch to be a valuable basketball player.
His visible emotions on Sunday prove how hard he has worked to come back and still play at a high level. Parker's career didn't turn out the way he had hoped for as he probably didn't see himself playing in Europe at age 29. But his dedication and hard work are truly inspirational. Let's hope that Parker finds the joy and fulfillment in the rest of his professional basketball career, be it in the NBA or overseas.