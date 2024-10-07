It Took Packers Five Games To Realize They Have a Massive Defensive Problem
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers defense has played well through the first five regular season games under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The Packers are ranked 11th in rushing defense (114.2 yards per game), 23rd in passing defense (231.6 yards per game), and 14th in scoring (21.6 points per game).
Veteran safety Xavier McKinney, who was signed in free agency to a blockbuster four-year deal, has been one of the bright spots on the defense. However, the same cannot be said for veteran defensive lineman Rashan Gary.
Gary hasn’t made an impact under Hafley’s defense this season after having 30 QB pressures, 22 quarterback hits, nine sacks, and seven tackles for loss in 2023. Through the first five weeks of this season, the former first-round pick only has four quarterback pressures, two quarterback hits, a sack, and a tackle for loss.
Gary’s lone sack happened in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which isn’t great as he hasn't recorded a sack in the last four games.
Bill Huber of SI.com highlighted his three overreactions from the Packers’ win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, showing that Gary’s next-gen stats haven’t been up to par.
“According to Next Gen, Gary’s season-long pressure rate is 10.5 percent – the lowest of his career and far below last year’s 17.1 percent, when he was coming off a torn ACL. He’s got 14 pressures in five games – that’s the most on the team, which is a whole other conversation. Detroit’s Hutchinson had 10 against Seattle,” Huber wrote.
With that said, Gary’s lack of pressure is concerning given that he’s not a high double-digit sack defensive lineman. As a team, the Packers are tied for sixth in sacks (16) but only have 40 QB pressures.
For Green Bay to take that next step as a unit this season, they need Gary to play better and find a way to get to the quarterback. The Packers cannot depend on Devonte Wyatt (3.0 sacks) and Preston Smith (2.5 sacks) to lead the team in sacks.
While it's great to see them apply the pressure to start this season, the Packers need Gary, who they signed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension last season to be that impact player off the edge.
More Packers news and analysis: