Injured Packer Takes Huge Step Toward Week 1 Return on Sunday
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are back at practice on Sunday afternoon as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Packers enter the 2024 season with a loaded offense that features a star running back in the backfield (Josh Jacobs). However, Jacobs won’t be able to shoulder the entire workload in Brazil against the Eagles.
The Packers will need rookie MarShawn Lloyd and veteran Emmanuel Wilson to do their jobs in the backfield. There’s a lot of pressure on Lloyd to be Green Bay’s RB2 after veteran AJ Dillon was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Lloyd has dealt with his own injury issues in training camp, which slowed down his development and progression this summer. However, Green Bay received great news on Sunday about the rookie running back.
Ryan Wood of USA TODAY reported that the former USC running back was back in pads for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Packers’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
The Packers getting Lloyd back on the practice field is a good first step toward him playing in Brazil on Friday. Lloyd is coming off an outstanding 2023 season at USC, posting 820 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 116 carries. He also had 13 receptions for 232 yards.
The 5-foot-9 running back is the solid complement to Jacobs’ in-between-the-tackles running style. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur likely wants to see Lloyd practicing for a few more days before making the final call.
However, the Packers could use an added boost to the backfield ahead of Friday’s game as they are 2.5-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook against Philadelphia.
