Head Referee for Packers vs. Eagles Week 1 Game Revealed
By Jovan Alford
With gameday only two days away from the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, we know who will be the head referee for Friday night’s season opener.
According to the Football Zebras Twitter account, Ron Torbert will lead the referee crew for Week 1 between the Packers and Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As you can imagine, Packers fans aren’t happy to see Torbert’s crew for the regular season opener.
The last game Torbert’s crew officiated was the Super Wild Card Weekend game between the Dallas Cowboys and Packers. The Packers won 48-32, but Green Bay still got tagged for seven penalties for 66 yards.
Green Bay fans hope that isn’t the case on Friday night as they know the Packers must play a clean game to defeat the Eagles. Last season, Torbert called 12.82 penalties per game, which was noticeably higher than the league average (+1.48/11.43). The penalty yardage for the 2023 season (101.12 per game ) was higher than the rest of the league (+7.66/93.46).
That said, if this trend continues to start the 2024 season, we could expect a lot of penalties to be called, which wouldn’t be good for Green Bay or Philadelphia. The Eagles had to deal with Torbert twice and they won both games.
However, the Eagles were heavily penalized in both contests, racking 11 penalties for 81 yards against the Washington Commanders and nine penalties for 65 yards against the New York Giants.
Nonetheless, Packers fans hope this game doesn’t come down to a late penalty in the fourth quarter from Torbert as Green Bay looks to start the season 1-0.
