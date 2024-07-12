Green Bay Packers Roster Tiers: From Locks to Long Shots
Locks
These are the players who are virtually guaranteed to make the team due to their performance, importance, and/or contract status.
Jaire Alexander, Josh Myers, Keisean Nixon, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Karl Brooks, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Enagbare, Rashan Gary, TJ Slaton, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt, Elgton Jenkins, Edgerrin Cooper, Quay Walker, Zach Tom, Daniel Whelan, Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Xavier McKinney, Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks
The Packers enter training camp with 29 known commodities on their roster. That's a relief, as they can write these players into their 53-man roster and get to work filling in the rest of the details.
Offensively, the Packers have one quarterback, one running back, four wide receivers, two tight ends, and five offensive linemen. Depending on how you view the starting situation at wide receiver and tight end, every offensive player in this section but one (Jordan Morgan) is locked into starting positions.
The competition between these positions will be fun to watch. Yes, the receivers are locks for the roster, but there aren't any locks for starting gigs or playing time. They'll have to battle every day to earn those reps. The same goes for the tight ends and along the offensive line.
Regarding defense, four defensive linemen, four defensive ends, two linebackers, four cornerbacks, and one safety make an appearance on this list. Carrington Valentine has gone from a seventh-rounder to a roster lock in just one season. Not only that, but he'll also challenge Eric Stokes for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Jaire Alexander. It will also be intriguing to see how the pecking order on the defensive line and at defensive end shake out throughout training camp.
The only special teams lock is Daniel Whelan. Whelan had such a solid rookie year that the Packers didn't even bother bringing in competition. The next step in his development is to improve situational punting to complement his strong leg.
