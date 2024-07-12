Green Bay Packers Roster Tiers: From Locks to Long Shots
On the Bubble
Players who are in competition for a roster spot and have a roughly equal chance of making or missing the team.
Jacob Monk, Henry Pearson, Royce Newman, Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph, Eric Wilson, Matt Orzech, Sean Clifford, AJ Dillon, Anthony Johnson Jr., Andre Dillard, Caleb Jones, Tyler Davis, Ben Sims, Malik Heath, Bo Melton
Let's stick with the special teams' theme and start with the kicking competition. Green Bay recently signed a third kicker, James Turner, but this is a two-man battle between Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph. The Packers really want Carlson to win and will give him every opportunity to do so. However, Joseph has the veteran edge and won't go down easy.
Dillon lands in this section because of the way his contract is structured. Green Bay can waive him at the end of the preseason while paying him little to no money. That's a risky position for the four-year veteran, especially if Emannuel Wilson comes into play.
Jacob Monk, Royce Newman, Andre Dillard and Caleb Jones are all offensive linemen who land in this section. Green Bay has tremendous depth on the offensive line, which will make for some difficult-cut decisions. It's very possible one or multiple of those offensive linemen end up on the outside looking in.
Malik Heath and Bo Melton may be unfairly placed in this category and probably have a strong case to be in the next group. However, Green Bay also has receivers behind them on the depth chart who are talented and will push them. That means their spots aren't safe until they go out and earn them again.