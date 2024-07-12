Green Bay Packers Roster Tiers: From Locks to Long Shots
Dark Horses
Players who have a shot at making the team but will need to outperform expectations or capitalize on opportunities created by injuries or other players' poor performances.
Deslin Alexandre, Peter Bowden, Michael Pratt, Kitan Oladapo, Luke Tenuta, Samori Toure
These sleepers will be exciting to watch throughout training camp. Deslin Alexandre had a strong performance in Organized Team Activities and looks to build on that performance. His biggest obstacle may be the numbers game. Devonte Wyatt, Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden make up a solid five on the interior defensive line. It's unlikely Green Bay will keep a sixth. However, if Alexandre makes a case or one of them goes down with an injury, he could be the next man up.
Michael Pratt is likely to end up on the roster or the practice squad, at worst, based on his performance in OTAs. He showed a live arm and why he was a record-breaker at Tulane. He'll push Sean Clifford, who is in the next category, to be Jordan Love's primary backup. Could he even entice Green Bay to keep three quarterbacks?
The Packers' wide receivers have received considerable hype this offseason, but one name that hasn't been mentioned is Samori Toure. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs are locks for the roster. Bo Melton and Malik Heath will make strong cases as well. However, don't rule out Toure, who has flashed since entering the NFL.
Lastly, Peter Bowden will have every opportunity to win the long-snapper job over Matt Orzech. If you're into that kind of thing, that will be a fun battle to watch during training camp.