Green Bay Packers Roster Tiers: From Locks to Long Shots
Practice Squad Candidates
These players are unlikely to make the active roster but could be retained on the practice squad for development and depth purposes.
Kalen King, Jonathan Ford, Donovan Jennings, Kristian Welch, Emanuel Wilson, Zayne Anderson, Benny Sapp II, Kadeem Telfort, Grant DuBose, Robert Rochell
Most of these players are familiar with the Packers, giving them a leg up on the competition in the long shots group. They have the odds stacked against them to make the initial 53-man roster, but they could have a head start on a spot on the practice squad.
Kalen King (2024 seventh-round draft pick) and Donovan Jennings (undrafted free agent) are the two exceptions, as they are rookies. King will have a chance to compete at cornerback, but his ability to make the team will be based on how many corners they keep. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, and Corey Ballentine make up the top five on the depth chart. Can King push one of them for a job?
Jennings has potential as a developmental prospect along the offensive line. However, Green Bay has built solid depth on the interior which may mean Jennings has to buy time on the practice squad before he's ready to push for a roster spot.
Emanuel Wilson is another name to highlight. Josh Jacobs is the new lead back in Green Bay with AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd serving as his primary backups. Considering the regression Dillon has made since he entered the NFL, it's plausible Wilson makes a push for his job. Or they could just activate him from the practice squad when they need him like they did last year.
Any of these players could end up making the Packers' roster, and it wouldn't be the most surprising thing in the world. However, it's more likely they stick around the organization on the practice squad as developmental prospects