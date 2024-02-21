Giannis Only Has Himself to Blame for Latest Complaints About Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo voices his frustration with the Milwaukee Bucks but he is responsible for the chaos in the organization.
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite falling short of expectations more often than not, the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the least chaotic organizations in the NBA over the past decade. Under former head coach Mike Budenholzer, there was a system in place, the team always won a lot of games, and everyone within the organization was on the same page. Since coach Bud's departure in the summer of 2023, the Bucks have struggled immensely on and off the court.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest remarks highlight the frustration he is feeling with how things are going in Milwaukee.
Speaking to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the two-time MVP sounds more frustrated and tired than he has ever been in his NBA career.
Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo is Frustrated with Changes
Voicing his frustration with the amount of changes within the organization, Antetokounmpo says it has been difficult dealing with a lot of "BS" this season with the Bucks.
"We can start from f—— ownership, changed. Coach, changed. Coach, changed again. Star players, changed. From Khris being in and out. Like so much f—— s—. It’s just up and down. Up and down. So many things changing, man. But we got to stay together, I don’t like to victimize myself. I don’t like to feel bad about myself. That’s not who I am.”"- Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks
Even though Giannis is having as dominant of a season as he always does, he doesn't get to complain about changes when he is directly responsible for a lot of it.
As the face of the franchise, Antetokounmpo is heavily involved with the decision-making process of the Bucks. First, he forced the hand of the front office and only signed a contract extension after they went all-in in a trade for Damian Lillard.
Secondly, he advocated for the Adrian Griffin hire at the beginning of the season and reportedly didn't want the organization to hire Nick Nurse. Then he endorsed the decision to fire Griffin and bring Doc Rivers in.
It would be extremely naive to think that any decision regarding personnel and staff isn't discussed with Giannis Antetokounmpo before it is taken. It's safe to assume that Giannis at least co-signed these moves by the front office. Now pretending like these changes are happening outside of his control is a bad look for Antetokounmpo.
