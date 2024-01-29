Giannis Antetokounmpo's Highest-Scoring Games of His Career (Including Playoffs)
What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's career high in points? Highest-scoring games and history for Milwaukee Bucks star.
NBA fans around the globe know Giannis Antetokounmpo is a threat to go off on any night. The Greek Freak loves to stuff the stat sheet and make a difference in all facets of the game, though there's been a few special outings during his Milwaukee Bucks tenure where he goes nuclear as a scorer.
With that in mind, let's take a look at Giannis' all-time scoring history.
What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Career High for Points in a Game?
Giannis Antetokounmpo's current career high for points in a single regular-season game is 64, which he put up against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13, 2023. Antetokounmpo shot 20-of-28 from the field and 24-of-32 from the free throw line during the Bucks' 140-126 win.
Antetokounmpo's outburst also set Milwaukee's franchise record for points in a game. That mark was previously held by Michael Redd, who scored 57 versus the Utah Jazz on Nov. 11, 2006.
What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Playoff Career High for Points in a Game?
Giannis Antetokounmpo's career high for points in a playoff game is 50, which he achieved against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on July 20, 2021. Antetokounmpo was 16-of-25 from the field and 17-of-19 from the FT line in that decisive win over Phoenix.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Highest Points Per Game (PPG) in a Season
Giannis Antetokounmpo's career high for points per game (PPG) during an entire season is 31.1. He set that number playing in 63 contests during the 2022-23 campaign, which beat his previous best of 29.9 in 67 games during the 2021-22 season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 10 Highest-Scoring Games All-Time
Date
Opponent
Points
Dec. 13, 2023
Indiana Pacers
64
Jan. 3, 2023
Washington Wizards
55
Nov. 9, 2023
Indiana Pacers
54
Feb. 2, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers
54
March 17, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers
52
Jan. 29, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans
50
Feb. 15, 2022
Indiana Pacers
50
Nov. 25, 2019
Utah Jazz
50
May 2, 2021
Brooklyn Nets
49
Jan. 6, 2024
Houston Rockets
48
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Highest-Scoring Playoff Games All-Time
Round
Date
Opponent
Points
NBA Finals Game 6
July 20, 2021
Phoenix Suns
50
Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
May 13, 2022
Boston Celtics
44
Eastern Conference Semis Game 3
May 7, 2022
Boston Celtics
42
NBA Finals Game 2
July 8, 2021
Phoenix Suns
42
NBA Finals Game 3
July 11, 2021
Phoenix Suns
41
