Dairyland Express
Fansided

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Highest-Scoring Games of His Career (Including Playoffs)

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's career high in points? Highest-scoring games and history for Milwaukee Bucks star.

By Isaiah De Los Santos

Nov 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts
Nov 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

NBA fans around the globe know Giannis Antetokounmpo is a threat to go off on any night. The Greek Freak loves to stuff the stat sheet and make a difference in all facets of the game, though there's been a few special outings during his Milwaukee Bucks tenure where he goes nuclear as a scorer.

With that in mind, let's take a look at Giannis' all-time scoring history.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Career High for Points in a Game?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's current career high for points in a single regular-season game is 64, which he put up against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13, 2023. Antetokounmpo shot 20-of-28 from the field and 24-of-32 from the free throw line during the Bucks' 140-126 win.

Antetokounmpo's outburst also set Milwaukee's franchise record for points in a game. That mark was previously held by Michael Redd, who scored 57 versus the Utah Jazz on Nov. 11, 2006.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Playoff Career High for Points in a Game?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's career high for points in a playoff game is 50, which he achieved against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on July 20, 2021. Antetokounmpo was 16-of-25 from the field and 17-of-19 from the FT line in that decisive win over Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Highest Points Per Game (PPG) in a Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo's career high for points per game (PPG) during an entire season is 31.1. He set that number playing in 63 contests during the 2022-23 campaign, which beat his previous best of 29.9 in 67 games during the 2021-22 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 10 Highest-Scoring Games All-Time

Date

Opponent

Points

Dec. 13, 2023

Indiana Pacers

64

Jan. 3, 2023

Washington Wizards

55

Nov. 9, 2023

Indiana Pacers

54

Feb. 2, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers

54

March 17, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers

52

Jan. 29, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans

50

Feb. 15, 2022

Indiana Pacers

50

Nov. 25, 2019

Utah Jazz

50

May 2, 2021

Brooklyn Nets

49

Jan. 6, 2024

Houston Rockets

48

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Highest-Scoring Playoff Games All-Time

Round

Date

Opponent

Points

NBA Finals Game 6

July 20, 2021

Phoenix Suns

50

Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

May 13, 2022

Boston Celtics

44

Eastern Conference Semis Game 3

May 7, 2022

Boston Celtics

42

NBA Finals Game 2

July 8, 2021

Phoenix Suns

42

NBA Finals Game 3

July 11, 2021

Phoenix Suns

41

In other Bucks news:

feed

Home/Milwaukee Bucks