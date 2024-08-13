Former Packers WR Officially Retiring From the NFL
By Jovan Alford
Former NFL wide receiver Tavon Austin officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday in a post on Instagram. The former first-round pick played nine seasons in the NFL, including one with the Green Bay Packers.
Austin joined the Packers in Dec. 2020 after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers in October of that same year. However, before the 49ers, Austin spent two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The veteran wide receiver played in four games with Green Bay and posted five receptions (five targets) for 20 yards. He also played some special teams with the Packers. It was a quick stop for Austin, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Aug. 2021 and played in 13 games (three starts).
After Jacksonville, Austin signed with the Buffalo Bills in Jun. 2022 and was released from the practice squad later that year. The veteran wide receiver reportedly worked out for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.
Even though his time in Green Bay wasn’t memorable, most football fans remember Austin’s time with the St. Louis Rams after an electrifying collegiate career at West Virginia University.
The 5-foot-8 wide receiver was drafted with the eighth overall pick by the Rams and played four seasons in St. Louis/Los Angeles. Austin didn’t live up to the huge expectations set for him after being one of the most electrifying players in college football at the time.
However, he still found a way to be a playmaker and contributor at the highest level, which isn’t easy as a wide receiver.
More Packers news and analysis: