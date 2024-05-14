Former Packers WR Finally Finds New Home in Free Agency
By Jovan Alford
Earlier this offseason, veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, which freed up $12 million in cap space. The Chiefs replaced the veteran wide receiver with Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, who signed a one-year deal for $11 million.
The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver didn’t get much attention in the open market, outside of the Los Angeles Chargers expressing interest. However, the Chargers signed DJ Chark to a one-year deal.
The Chargers would’ve been a nice fit for the former Packers receiver. But Valdes-Scantling landed a better opportunity on Tuesday, where he could be one of the top receiving options for this star quarterback.
Packers News: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Joins AFC Contender
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills gave Valdes-Scantling a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million, which includes a $1.125 million signing bonus.
Schefter reported on Monday night that the former Chiefs and Packers wide receiver was in Buffalo to meet with the Bills.
The visit went well as Valdes-Scantling got a prove-it deal, but he has the chance to be a huge playmaker in the Bills’ passing game this coming season.
This offseason, Buffalo completely overhauled their wide receiver room. Gabe Davis signed a three-year deal in free agency with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Bills shockingly traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.
To help make up for the loss of production, the Bills signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal in free agency and drafted Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Buffalo also added Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins, who could factor into the mix.
That said, there’s no reason why Valdes-Scantling can’t be the fourth receiver option for Allen behind Coleman, Samuel, and Khalil Shakir. Last season with the Chiefs, Valdes-Scantling had 21 receptions (42 targets) for 315 yards and a touchdown.
The Bills hope those aren’t signs of things to come and would rather see him turn the clock back to what he did with the Packers in 2020. During that season in Green Bay, the 6-foot-4 wideout had 33 receptions (63 targets) for 690 yards and six touchdowns.
Without Gabe Davis, the Bills need someone who can stretch the field, and Valdes-Scantling fits the bill perfectly.
