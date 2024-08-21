Former Packers Late-Round Pick Surging in Heated Position Battle
One of the Green Bay Packers' toughest roster decisions this season will revolve around the wide receiver position, where they seem to have an abundance of talent—perhaps too much to keep. While it’s a good problem to have, it will undoubtedly lead to some difficult cuts and disappointed players as the preseason winds down.
The Packers are currently operating with a 90-man roster but must trim that down to 53 by Tuesday, August 27th. For those keeping score, that means 37 players will be on the outside looking in once the dust settles.
Should Packers Keep Malik Heath or Grant DuBose?
One of the most challenging positions to predict is wide receiver. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks are locks, forming a deep and promising group eager to take the next step this season. Each of these players has shown enough potential to make the Packers feel confident in their ability to build a legitimate receiving corps in the NFL, especially as they continue to develop chemistry with quarterback Jordan Love.
But beneath that top tier, an intense battle is unfolding on the depth chart.
Heading into training camp, the consensus was that Malik Heath and Bo Melton were the favorites to secure the remaining spots. Both players had solid outings last season with the Packers, making them the logical choices.
Heath contributed 15 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown across 13 games in 2023. Beyond his receiving stats, his willingness to block and contribute on special teams made him an ideal fit for Green Bay’s fifth or sixth wide receiver role.
Melton, meanwhile, was a late bloomer, appearing in five games and catching 16 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in just five games. He even delivered the Packers’ first 100-yard receiving game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings and earned the coaching staff’s trust with plays designed for him in the postseason.
However, Grant DuBose has emerged as a surprise contender for one of the final wide receiver spots. A seventh-round pick in last year’s draft, DuBose missed the start of the 2023 training camp due to injury, which relegated him to the practice squad for the entire season. But instead of fading away, DuBose used that time to improve, and his hard work is paying off. He’s shown big-play potential as a receiver, a willingness to block in the running game, and has made his mark on special teams—qualities that are highly valued by the Packers' coaching staff.
As it stands, Melton likely has his spot secured, but the real battle is between Heath and DuBose. The Packers probably won’t carry seven wide receivers, which means one of these two will be the odd man out. The big question is whether the Packers can sneak the loser of this battle onto the practice squad without another team swooping in.
No matter how the final cuts shake out, the Packers are in a good spot at wide receiver. It’s always better to have too many options than too few, and this depth gives Green Bay flexibility and insurance as they head into the season.
