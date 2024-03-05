3 Former Packers Green Bay Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
Former Packers hitting free agency that Green Bay should target for a reunion this offseason.
3. Micah Hyde, Safety
Safety is enough of a need that it absolutely makes sense to double down here. The Packers should also draft at least one, but adding a veteran like Micah Hyde will help as a stopgap solution.
It's been a while since Hyde played in Green Bay, and the 33-year-old isn't the player he was in 2016. But he's still absolutely good enough to contribute as a role player in the secondary,.
While Amos does his best work in run defense, Hyde is better suited in a coverage role, and rotating between the two (plus any rookies who have earned playing time) is a great way to handle the position while also having strong depth in case anyone gets hurt.
Hyde played 503 snaps in coverage last year (per PFF) and only allowed 25 receptions. His versatility also goes well beyond the safety position, as he played significant snaps in the box and in the slot for the Bills.
Veteran leadership and versatility are key factors the Packers need to be looking for when they shore up the secondary this offseason, and Hyde absolutely checks those boxes.
